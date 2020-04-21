Menu
Six new cases in Queensland amid fears of hospital outbreak

by Domanii Cameron
21st Apr 2020 9:47 AM

QUEENSLAND has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours amid fears of a hospital outbreak.

The new cases take the state's total to 1024 and comes a day after no new cases were reported, the first time that had happened since March 2.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said three people had been infected in a pathology laboratory in Cairns Hospital, prompting authorities to embark on wide-ranging testing for all staff.

Two pathology lab workers tested positive to COVID-19 and then a new serology test found antibodies in a third worker.

Ms Young said they were contact tracing 10 more staff and would today work with 'every single staff member in Cairns Hospital' and test any one who is showing symptoms.

More than 87,000 tests have been conducted in Queensland since the outbreak started, with authorities currently testing 1500 people a day.

Twenty-one people are in hospital, six in intensive care and five on ventilators.

 

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queenslanders needed to remain vigilant.

Originally published as Six new cases amid fears of Cairns hospital outbreak

