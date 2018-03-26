Menu
Login
News

Six people involved in Redbank crash

SIX people were involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash at Redbank overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash just after 10pm and assessed six people on the scene.

Two women were taken to hospital, one with facial injuries and the other with seat belt injuries.

A man was also taken to hospital with chest pain.

All three were in a stable condition.

Topics:  ipswich hospital ipswich police qas traffic crash

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners