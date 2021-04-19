Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six people were rushed to Warwick Hospital after a workplace ammonia leak. Picture: File
Six people were rushed to Warwick Hospital after a workplace ammonia leak. Picture: File
News

Six rushed to hospital after gas leak at Warwick workplace

Jessica Paul
19th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Six people have been rushed to hospital following a reported gas leak at a Warwick workplace earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Rosehill Rd at about 6.15am on Monday in response to reports of an ammonia leak in one area of the building.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said six patients were treated for minor irritations at the scene before being transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the incident was caused by a small amount of ammonia leaking from a refrigeration unit in vapour form, with no liquid traces of the chemical found.

"(Refrigerators) often have that gas in there to operate, so it's not totally uncommon to get a small gas leak," the spokeswoman said.

She added the leak had been isolated by management before emergency services arrived, and atmospheric testing confirmed safe levels of all substances within the building.

The scene was cleared by about 7.40am.

The Daily News asked emergency services whether the workplace was major meat processor John Dee, but none would confirm at this stage.

More Stories

gas leak warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    New sex ed campaign slammed

    New sex ed campaign slammed
    • 19th Apr 2021 9:56 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Premium Content Why your elective surgery is facing a big delay

        Health The Palaszczuk Government is under pressure to find a local solution to a worldwide shortage of a crucial piece of medical equipment.

        ‘Emotional’: Elation as NZ travel bubble opens

        Premium Content ‘Emotional’: Elation as NZ travel bubble opens

        News Kiwis stuck in QLD jet home for first time as NZ travel bubble opens

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        ‘You are at risk’: PM’s vaccine plea

        ‘You are at risk’: PM’s vaccine plea

        Health Doctors say thousands of doses are sitting idle around the country