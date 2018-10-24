Menu
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Click and collect now available

    Click and collect now available

    News Groceries can be purchased online by Moranbah residents with the launch of Coles Click&Collect.

    Head for the water

    Head for the water

    News Explore the local dams and weirs around the region

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Community National FunFlight Day raises funds for children

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests for the Emerald 100

    Local Partners