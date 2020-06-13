Menu
HAZARD REDUCTION: Burns in Springsure will continue until the end of July. Photo: File
News

Six-week Springsure hazard reduction burning to begin

Timothy Cox
13th Jun 2020 10:00 AM

SIX weeks of hazard reduction burns will begin in Springsure next week.

Central Highlands Regional Council is planning a series of controlled hazard reduction burns along Springsure Creek in the south-east of Springsure.

Weather permitting, the burns will start on Monday June, 15 and continue until the end of July.

The council’s disaster management and community resilience coordinator Glenn Bell said residents may see smoke and ash throughout the burn period.

“We encourage people in the adjoining areas to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their properties,” Mr Bell said.

The burns form part of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services’ and Rural Fire Services’ Operation Cool Burn, which takes advantage of relatively cooler weather to reduce risk during the next fire season.

For further information, please contact the council on 1300 242 686 during business hours.

