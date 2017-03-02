Skating just became cooler in Clermont

SUN SMART: Enjoying the newly shaded Clermont Skate Park are Theo and Sam Cook.

SKATE park enthusiasts will be cooler in the shade with Clermont's brand new hardcover shade structure.

Scheduled to open Monday, February 20, plumbing and landscaping works took another week to finalise.

Councillor Lyn Jones said locals were keen to roll into the upgraded facility.

"It will be fantastic to see our local youth enjoying the shaded skate park after school and on weekends, especially with the soaring temperatures we're experiencing,” she said.

"I know the community has been looking forward to this upgrade, which was promised in the 2016-17 Connecting our Communities Budget.”

Mayor Anne Baker said the 25 x 30 metre installation will deliver vital long-term infrastructure to the community.

"The fit for purpose design will provide youth with ample protection from the elements to enjoy the skate park year round,” Cr Baker said.

"Council has also installed new hard roof shade structures for parks in Dysart, Moranbah, Middlemount and Nebo.”

These upgrades are part of the Isaac Regional Council's SHARP program.