Minh Phuoc (Paul) Nguyen went missing in May 2014.
Breaking

Human remains found in bushland believe to be missing mans

25th Jul 2018 8:54 AM

HUMAN bones found in Wollongong bushland are believed to be those of a Vietnamese businessman who went missing in Sydney more than four years ago.

Minh Phuoc "Paul" Nguyen was last seen driving out of the Hilton Hotel in the CBD on the night of May 1, 2014.

NSW Police will forensically test the bones they found while searching an area of the Illawarra Escarpment in Cordeaux Heights.

Detectives suspect the 50-year-old was murdered at a Bankstown unit block where a blood stain was found on a carpet.

 

Detectives search the Illawarra escarpment for remains. Picture: NSW Police
NSW Police will continue searching the bushland today. Picture: NSW Police
In 2015, police charged two men over the murder of Mr Nguyen, who had suspected underworld links.

Police have tried to find Mr Nguyen's body on numerous occasions and even conducted a search earlier this month in an attempt to locate him.

In a release, NSW Police said they had received information in regards to the whereabouts of Mr Nguyen's body and started their search around 8am yesterday.

"During the search, police located a number of bones, which are believed to be human.

"The bones will be subject to examination by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist, followed by further analysis, including DNA testing, to determine the identity of the remains," NSW Police said.

Forensic teams will continue searching the bush today for more remains and other items of interest.

- With wires

breaking news bush land editors picks human remains missing person wollongong

