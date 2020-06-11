Skiers furious as Thredbo cancels multi-day lift passes

Thredbo ski resort has come under fire from angry locals and tourists after it asked customers to pay $159 a day.

Furious holiday-makers are calling on Thredbo to honour its pre-existing bookings after the ski resort jacked up its winter prices.

Thredbo announced it will cancel all multi-day bookings, instead requiring skiers pay $159 a day on lift passes.

Thredbo is under fire for cancelling pre-existing bookings and multi-passes. Picture: Supplied

The resort has also cancelled season passes, forcing customers to join an online queue of 28,000 people to secure tickets.

Travel agency Oz Snow director Matt Goodall said his company is one of the biggest suppliers of Thredbo lift passes.

"It's an absolute mess. Thredbo has cancelled all lift passes for pre-existing bookings and even fully paid bookings," he said.

"What this means is even though you booked and paid, now your lift pass price has doubled and is only available daily at $159 per day."

"Once the limited lift pass allocation is sold out, how are we the hotels and lodges able to sell our rooms?"

"Our advertisement has a five-day pass for $370 and now it's going to cost $795."

Tourists and locals are furious after their bookings were cancelled. Picture: Supplied

Mr Goodall, who also owns a hotel at the ski field, pays $260,000 in rent to Thredbo a year.

He said his 60-room business was already struggling because of the bushfires and fewer skiers would add more financial pressure.

"The other resorts like Perisher, Hotham, Falls Creek and Bulla have all honoured their passes," he said.

"The other mountains in Australia, Perisher, Hotham, Falls Creek and Bulla, are only offering multi day passes initially to support the local accommodation providers," he said.

"Thredbo has not considered other stakeholders at all and are only thinking about their bottom line at the expense of every other property in Thredbo."

The ski season is due to kick off on June 22.

