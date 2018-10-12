Skies have opened over Central region

LET IT RAIN: Eli enjoys the muddy puddles after 14mm fell at Goathlands in Springsure.

SMILES can be seen throughout the Central Highlands as thankful residents welcome much-needed rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded an average of 5mm on the Central Highlands this week.

More rain is expected over the weekend. .

"There's a chance of a shower and possible storm today with 50 per cent chance of between five and 15mm (rain),” a BoM spokesman said.

"The same again tomorrow, between five and 15mm and then on Sunday, showers and storms will ease.

"It's pretty much looking like it's going to be the entire region.”

Towns between Blackwater and Rockhampton are likely to receive more rainfall, with up to 20mm expected.

Three to 15mm can be expected around the region on Sunday, before the fine weather returns.

Temperatures are also expected to drop from 37C today to 27C by tomorrow. The cooler temperatures will continue into next week, the spokesman said.

Despite falling in the midst of harvesting, farmers in the western regions are thankful for the break in the dry weather.

Ruth Jones, who farms 40km north of Rolleston, was pleased with the rainfall.

"We were lucky enough to get under a freak storm a few weeks ago and 50mm dropped out of it, filling the wheat out a bit and getting some green pick going,” she said.

"The rain is always needed but sometimes the timing is interesting. We are in the midst of harvesting so I'm a bit nervous about the outcome.

"We have some chickpeas off and the wheat will be ready to roll next week, so it's all going well.

"It is probably one of our latest harvests, we are usually well and truly done by now.”

Mrs Jones said it is a great start to the spring season, with cows and calves also looking good.