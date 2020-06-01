Skipper of troubled cargo ship faces court

THE master of a container ship that lost about 50 containers overboard has faced a Queensland court over allegations of poor cargo loading.

Mohamad Zulkhaili Bin Alias's matter was briefly mentioned in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Monday.

Workers from logistics company QUBE inspect toppled containers on board the Singapore-flagged container ship APL England at the Port of Brisbane.

He is charged with two offences relating to the discharge of garbage into the sea and failing to ensure a vessel is operated so as not to cause pollution or damage to the Australian marine environment.

The container ship APL England arrives at the Port of Brisbane.

The Singapore-flagged ship was en route to Melbourne from China when rough seas caused some 50 shipping containers to topple overboard off the coast of Sydney on Sunday, May 24.

Workers salvaged the remains of five shipping containers that had washed up on Birdie Beach on the Central Coast of NSW, Thursday, May 28, 2020. The APL England cargo ship lost about 40 shipping containers in rough seas off the NSW coast.

It's understood Alias appeared via video link.

