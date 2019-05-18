Menu
From left to right: Ken O'Dowd, Jaiben Baker, Marcus Hiesler, Duncan Scott, Sharon Lohse, Nathan Harris, Murray Peterson and Zac Beers.
Politics

Sky News projects LNP to retain seat of Flynn

Mark Zita
by
18th May 2019 9:04 PM

SKY News has called the seat of Flynn, with the LNP set to hold the seat.

With 30.33% of the votes counted, Ken O'Dowd is set to remain as the Member for Flynn with 59.43% of the projected two party preferred and a 8.31% swing.

ALP candidate Zac Beers is projected to have 41% of the projected TPP.

The ABC has also called Flynn for the LNP according to their election modelling.

Beers suffered a 6 percent swing against them in the first preference count.

The party with the biggest swing for them is Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, with candidate Nathan Harris at 4.1 per cent.

Gladstone Observer

