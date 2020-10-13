Menu
Fairbairn Dam relatively unchanged after rainfall at Emerald.
Weather

Sky opens in Central Highlands, but not enough to fill dam

Kristen Booth
13th Oct 2020 4:53 PM
THE skies opened over the Central Highlands on Sunday night, bringing much needed rainfall to the region, although not enough to fill the dam.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Emerald recorded 39mm, with some properties between Emerald and Springsure recording up to 74mm.

Up to 24mm fell at Comet and about 25-30mm fell west of Emerald’s Fairbairn Dam.

According to SunWater, Fairbairn Dam’s water level sat at 9.35 per cent at 5.30am on October 11, and after the rain rose to 9.61 per cent as of 4.30pm on October 12.

As of 3pm today, it sat at 9.57 per cent or 124,518mL.

While there hasn’t been any significant rainfall in the Central Highlands overnight, Taroom recorded 25mm of rain.

Despite the recent wet weather, the ongoing dry conditions pushed Central Highlands Regional Council to implement level two water restrictions in Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff on October 8.

All other Central Highlands towns remain at level zero restrictions.

Visit the council website for more information on what each level of water restrictions involve.

