Sleeping out under the stars

CAPRICORNIA School of Distance Education (Emerald Campus) students have enjoyed the opportunity to camp overnight with their teachers during Term 2 cluster visits.

SOFT TOWER: Students made a lot of different structures. Contributed

A great time was had by one and all at the Alpha Cluster (hosted by the Appleton family) on their beautiful property Islay Plains and the Clermont Cluster (hosted by the Heelan family) on the amazing Pacha property.

We had two fun-filled days with a Lego themed cluster 'Let's build it', where we investigated building different structures with different materials.

Getting creative with Lego. Contributed

We designed and created newspaper cubbies, built marshmallow structures with toothpicks and had a lot of different figures, animals and all sorts of buildings out of Lego. There were some very creative ideas!

We also had a little 'walkabout' to some of the students self-made treehouses and hideout spots.

A great time was had at overnight camps to the Appleton and Heelan family properties. Contributed

However the highlight of the cluster was just the social interaction with fellow class friends and teachers.

We would like to say a great big thank you to the Appleton and Heelan families, home tutors for hosting and everyone else who made it possible for us to have such a wonderful time.

Students explore during an overnight camping trip. Contributed

Everyone left with one thing in common - a huge smile!