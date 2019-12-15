Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Slides deployed in Qantas emergency

15th Dec 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Passengers on board a Qantas flight from Sydney to Perth have been forced to evacuate via slides after the cabin reportedly began filling with smoke.

QF575 turned back to Sydney shortly after takeoff this morning but was then unable to taxi to the terminal due to "engineering issues."

Those on board described the situation as "terrifying" and said on social media that the captain yelled at them to evacuate.

Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”
Twitter user @evilhomer captioned this photo: “Well that was fun., turning out to be an eventful holiday. Cabin crew were fantastic.”

"Just had to evacuate my flight to Perth after engineering issues. Everyone had to exit the plane via slide onto Sydney tarmac after the cabin filled with smoke and the captain screamed evacuate. Terrifying," one person wrote.

Another passenger posted photos of the deployed slide and said a few people sustained cuts and bruises: "Nothing major, you certainly pick up speed sliding down."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency flights sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Emerald's cutest baby revealed

        Community Find out who Emerald thinks is the cutest baby in town.

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week

        NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 40+ people to face Blackwater court today

        News A list of everyone appearing at Blackwater’s Magistrate court.

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.