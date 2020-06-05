Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

ROADWORK: The council will conduct the work from June 8 to July 14.

ROADWORK: The council will conduct the work from June 8 to July 14.

THE Opal Street entrance to the Emerald Botanic Gardens will soon receive two slip lanes allowing access from both directions.

Central Highlands Regional Council will be carrying out roadworks on Opal Street and the adjacent entrance to the Emerald Botanic Gardens beside McIndoe Park from June 8 to July 14.

The council said motorists and pedestrians should expect changed traffic conditions and the temporary closure of the bitumen Botanic Gardens car park.

During times of closure, Botanic Gardens visitors may use alternative car parks at the John Gay Bridge entrance, the Vince Lester Bridge, or at McIndoe Park.