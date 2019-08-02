Slowing down helps change us

Name: Kristy Peters

Occupation: Secretary of the Emerald Jockey Club

Age: 34

Marital status: Married

Children: Charly & Hudson

PRECIOUS MEMORIES: Kristy and her family. Contributed

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I would make everyone slow down. We are all in such a grumpy rush these days it is refreshing to stop and reflect on the good things. I know I need to do it more often.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Definitely my two children (and managing to keep them alive).

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

I would ensure better support for our returning servicemen and women and improve aged care in every aspect. I have seen the current services provided to both and we can absolutely do better.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Always be 10 minutes early.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

22. When I had my best figure, a great job with amazing colleagues and I was spontaneous.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Working in the music industry. Music is food for the soul.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Fishing at our family beach hut. The beach is always so relaxing and I love fishing. It was really a chance to forget about everything and just sit.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Tough one. Rain on the roof or my kids giggling.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I have always loved the clothing and music from 1940's America.

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

Shane Webcke, he was an absolute workhorse on the footy field and a true gentleman off the field. He was someone I always looked up to as a kid.

My Poppy, he was a great man who always had a great story to tell over a cup of tea.

My Mum, who is my best friend. She is always on the other end of the phone when I need advice or at my doorstep when I need rescuing. She always made sure we never went without even if it meant she had to.