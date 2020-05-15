Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

EMERALD twilight market co-ordinators are some of many eager to see coronavirus restrictions lifted across the region.

The event, expected to be held monthly, missed its grand launch on March 21 when restrictions were implemented a week prior.

“It was really disappointing to cancel the first one but we understand that the community’s health is more important,” Jade Davies from Bells Barnyard said.

Emerald Rotary Club and Ms Davies collaborated to bring the twilight markets to town and are looking forward to getting the ball rolling again.

“We are definitely looking forward to having family events again,” she said.

“I think everyone is going to be really excited to have something to look forward too.”

When rescheduled, the event will host more than 40 stallholders, food vendors, a bar, children’s entertainment and live music.

Emerald’s Rotary Park and Charlie Woods Park will be lit up with fairy lights, the playground will be open, and the train will be operating.

Emerald Rotary Club president Adam Reynolds said while he was eager for the event continue, he thought it would be longer than people expected.

“This month we can have 20 people in restaurants, then in June its 50 people, and in July they may allow public gatherings of up to 100 people,” he said.

“We were expected at least 500 to 1000 people so it will be at least four months until there’s the potential for this to happen.”

Mr Reynolds said he was confident not many community events would be held until the new year.

“I don’t think people realise just how bad it is,” he said.

“We live in our little sheltered cacoon here, and if it gets away it would take some stopping.

“We’re lucky we’re not high-density living like UK and Europe.”

He said Rotary would continue to abide by government restrictions and begin to reschedule events as restrictions eased.