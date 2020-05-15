Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emerald twilight markets have been postponed.
Emerald twilight markets have been postponed.
News

Slowly lifted restrictions prevent major community events

Kristen Booth
15th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERALD twilight market co-ordinators are some of many eager to see coronavirus restrictions lifted across the region.

The event, expected to be held monthly, missed its grand launch on March 21 when restrictions were implemented a week prior.

“It was really disappointing to cancel the first one but we understand that the community’s health is more important,” Jade Davies from Bells Barnyard said.

Emerald Rotary Club and Ms Davies collaborated to bring the twilight markets to town and are looking forward to getting the ball rolling again.

“We are definitely looking forward to having family events again,” she said.

“I think everyone is going to be really excited to have something to look forward too.”

When rescheduled, the event will host more than 40 stallholders, food vendors, a bar, children’s entertainment and live music.

Emerald’s Rotary Park and Charlie Woods Park will be lit up with fairy lights, the playground will be open, and the train will be operating.

Emerald Rotary Club president Adam Reynolds said while he was eager for the event continue, he thought it would be longer than people expected.

“This month we can have 20 people in restaurants, then in June its 50 people, and in July they may allow public gatherings of up to 100 people,” he said.

“We were expected at least 500 to 1000 people so it will be at least four months until there’s the potential for this to happen.”

Mr Reynolds said he was confident not many community events would be held until the new year.

“I don’t think people realise just how bad it is,” he said.

“We live in our little sheltered cacoon here, and if it gets away it would take some stopping.

“We’re lucky we’re not high-density living like UK and Europe.”

He said Rotary would continue to abide by government restrictions and begin to reschedule events as restrictions eased.

bells barnyard community events coronavirus emerald rotary club twilight markets
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Queenslanders will be allowed to have a meal at their favourite cafe and travel up to 150km from home for recreation. But our freedoms could be short lived.

        Mines shed hundreds of jobs amid coal price collapse

        premium_icon Mines shed hundreds of jobs amid coal price collapse

        Business Mass CQ job cuts reignite debate over the current workforce model.

        ‘Serious danger to community’: Man’s heinous act on child

        premium_icon ‘Serious danger to community’: Man’s heinous act on child

        News A sex offender described as a “serious danger to the community” has been jailed on...

        Clermont business closes amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Clermont business closes amid coronavirus pandemic

        News The small business announced it would not reopen when restrictions were eased.