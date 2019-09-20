Small but even field lining up for Springsure Cup glory

THIS Saturday the racing action heads to Springsure for the big Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup Race Day. The club is running the cup in honour of Colin Meek a racing mans racing man and a stalwart of racing around the Central Highlands for many years as a jockey and a trainer. The Meek family will be out in their droves led by the matriarch of the family Dawn Meek to celebrate Colin’s memory.

The main event on the program the $10000 2019 Colin Meek Memorial Springsure Cup will be run over 1400 metres and has drawn together a small but even field with Barcaldine trainer Patrick O’Toole and local Springsure owner Ian Rohden teaming up and looking well placed for Springsure cup glory Hunter Island is coming off a strong effort in much tougher company in the Townsville amateurs cup last start and looks to be hard to beat in the Colin Meek Memorial Cup and will start a short priced favourite.

The Meek family will also be well represented in the Racing stakes with Ross Meek having two runners engaged for Saturday’s meeting. Bound for me who looks extremely well placed in the benchmark 60 handicap over 1000 metres and his last start Pioneer Park winner Aquagem in the class B over 1000 metres both look well placed in there respective races.

All Central Highlanders should be packing their swags and heading to the unique outback experience combining country racing, rodeo and campdraft back at Twin Hills after a two year hiatus after severe drought conditions around the Twin Hills area forced the 2018 edition to be cancelled. On September 27-29 country racing bonanza is back with a vengeance.

The Twin Hills complex is just off the Gregory Hwy-Charters Towers road which will be well signposted. Race Club Secretary Jasmin Scharf said the club is looking forward to hosting the big two day 10-race program. The year break will see a huge crowd which attends this special country event every year,” Scharf said. “We also have extra incentives and a whopping $115,000 in prize money to attract more trainers to bring horses to the Twin Hills races this year.

There are two QTIS races: A $16950 QTIS benchmark 50 handicap event will feature in Friday’s program; on Saturday, is a 1200 metre maiden plate worth $17950. Also on Saturday the $11950 Twin Hills Cup will be run as the feature event for the weekend. Scharf expected John Manzelmann to have a strong line up at the meeting along with other long time Twin Hills supporters, Ross Vagg and John Heelan.

Race nominations close on the Monday the 23rd of September of race week and acceptances will be declared on the 25th on Wednesday.

Colin and Dawn Meek

Mrs Scharf said the other major feature will be the fashions on the field with over $20,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs. Kids’ corner — with face-painting, jumping castle and balloon art — would entertain youngsters while parents enjoyed the races. Several caterers will be selling food over the weekend and the club will be holding their annual art union raffle along with the Twin Hills Cup Calcutta and several other raffles and promos as well as live music at the races and rodeo.

Raymond Williams featured strongly at last Saturday’s Thangool cup meeting with Williams taking out the first race on the program the benchmark 60 handicap over 1075 metres with veteran galloper Stylish Son who was sent out a $5.00 chance with on-course bookmakers who defied the charge of the light brigade scoring in a thrilling 3 way finish landing the prize by the barest of margins with Mark Barnham in the saddle. Williams backed it up in race 6 on the program the 800 metre benchmark 55 handicap with his bonny mare Hayylers Tary scorching the turf giving her scoring again at the juicy odds of ($6.00) again with Mark Barnham in the saddle. Williams hopes to have his team primed for the upcoming Emerald 100 meeting on October 13th.

Dan and Rae Fletcher’s superstar filly Sunlight steps out tomorrow in the $500000 Group 2 The shorts at Royal Randwick. Sunlight was unplaced behind two time Everest winner Redzel first up and will be looking to put her best foot forward. Track watchers say the McEvoy trained filly is set to improve on her first up run and be a strong each way chance at juicy odds although her chances will not be helped if the track is rain affected. Fletcher’s other spring carnival campaigner, the Danny O’Brien trained Absolute Flirt, lost no admirers at Flemington last weekend running a luckless second placing in a listed 1100 metre sprint behind Wayupinthesky. On Saturday’s effort she looks set to be in the winner’s circle at some point over the carnival.