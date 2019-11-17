Small community recycled more than 11-million containers

More than 11 million containers have passed through a Central Highlands Containers for Change exchange point.

MORE than 11 million containers have been recycled through a Central Highlands facility as part of the Containers for Change scheme.

The Emerald Return-It Depot has seen 11.8 million containers throughout the first year of the scheme, according to Return-It Queensland.

Central Highlands Regional Council Acting General Manager Communities Kirstin Byrne said the achievement was something for everyone to be proud of.

“The outstanding results we’ve had in the first year of the scheme has seen more than $1.1 million returned to our communities,” Ms Byrne said.

“Local charities and community groups are also seeing the benefits of this refund scheme, with some raising thousands of dollars.”

CQ Pet Rescue has raised just shy of $15,000 since beginning its Containers for Change campaign.

President Tyneisha Winn said the campaign made a big difference for the not-for-profit organisation, who used the funds to pay vet and utility bills, transport animals and buy food, toys and bedding when other donations ran low.

Ms Byrne said people in the Central Highlands were encouraged to make the most of recycling opportunities.

“The community’s support of CQ Pet Rescue shows just how enthusiastic people are about recycling and protecting the environment,” she said.

“That’s why council is linking up with the Mobile Muster initiative to offer free recycling for mobile phone and accessories.

“Over 90 per cent of the plastics and metals in the mobile are recovered and used to make plastic fence posts, stainless steel and jewellery.

“Council is also investigating potential recycling opportunities at our region’s bin stations, so keep an eye on council’s website for more information.”