The map showing a 3.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Airlie Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Environment

Earthquake recorded off Whitsundays coast

Gregor Mactaggart
by
19th Jan 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:45 AM

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Airlie Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Residents in areas from Calen, Lethebrook, Brandy Creek, Strathdickie, Cannonvale and Bowen were among those who have reported feeling the small earth tremor.

Geoscience Australia estimate the earthquake, which occurred at latitude 148.783 and longitude -19.847, could have been felt 55km away.

The origin of the earthquake began at 5.24pm, but the epicentral time was 3.24am, with a depth of 3km.

This latest tremor is the second in little more than a week off the Whitsunday coast.

It follows a 2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Bowen on January 12 at 6.46am, which boasted a depth of 10km.

earthquake geoscience australia whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

