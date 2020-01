A man was taken to Emerald Hospital after a small fire.

A MAN was hospitalised with possible smoke inhalation after a fire at an Emerald residence last night.

Paramedics were called to the address about 10pm on January 26 where the small fire had already been extinguished, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Emerald Hospital.

More to come.