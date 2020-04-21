Menu
Blue Gem Tourist Park staff with some of the popular burgers, which were voted the best in the region.
News

Small store home to the region’s best burger

Kristen Booth
21st Apr 2020 6:30 PM
A SMALL, regional convenience and takeaway shop has been voted home of the Central Highlands’ best burger.

Blue Gem Tourist Park, located in the heart of Sapphire, is owned by Ewan and Claire Letts, who have worked hard with their team to develop an extensive menu that locals and visitors would love.

It started as a small shop stocking the essentials and over the years has grown into an expansive takeaway food outlet and convenience store for the community.

CQ News recently asked you to vote for where to find the best burger across the region, and the tourist park took the lead with 31 per cent of votes.

“It was pretty exciting, finding out we won,” Mr Letts said.

“To finish up where we did was extremely exciting and rewarding.

“Our staff have been extremely excited and were following the vote count everyday.”

He said the popular burgers were a credit to the staff who constantly put out consistent, quality products and to the customers who supported the business.

Mr Letts said a good burger came down to quality local ingredients, the sequence the ingredients were placed on the burger and good timing to ensure hot items stayed hot.

“We source our buns from Fairbairn Bakery and 90 per cent of our ingredients are locally sourced,” he said.

The top seller at Blue Gem Tourist Park is the popular steak works burger, although they also have extensive burger options including chicken, Hawaiian, prawn, bacon and egg and more.

“I tend to go for a steak or mince burger, but our works burger is extremely popular and very, very filling,” Mr Letts said.

The regional takeaway store is one of many businesses across the region facing the effects of coronavirus restrictions, although Mr Letts said they will continue to serve the community as best they can.

“My wife and I just feel so fortunate that we can still operate our business,” he said.

“We are still able to offer a service to our customers including a wide range of food.

“We stepped up production of takeaway meals so just pop in and pick up a meal or some fresh milk, bread and grocery items.

“It helps us, and it helps the local community to keep going.

“It gives them that tiny bit of interaction with someone else and we can help to make sure their spirits are still up.”

