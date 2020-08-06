Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

Rockhampton premiership winning jockey Ellie Smith has four rides at Doomben on Saturday. Picture: STEWART McLEAN

HORSE RACING: All-conquering Rockhampton premiership winning jockey, the apprentice Ellie Smith will ply her skills at Doomben races in Brisbane on Saturday.

Smith won not only the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s apprentice premiership in the recently concluded season but also was declared premier jockey.

With 34 Callaghan Park winners, Smith was 11 clear of Brad Pengelly in the jockeys title.

On Saturday she teams with her regular supplier of rides, Mackay trainer John Manzelmann, riding his team of four at Doomben.

These are the Rockhampton and Mackay Cups placegetter Shirandra, as well as the Newmarket placegetter in both centres in Drumbeat’s Choice.

As well, Smith will partner Cinnamon Missile and District.

Callaghan Park trainer Chris Attard is also Doomben bound with his recent southern addition and last start Rockhampton winner, Danawi.

A dual Gr 3 placegetter earlier in his career, Danawi is a dual acceptor for both the BM 72 (1100m) and the BM 80 (1200m).

Danawi, pictured with jockey James Innes Jnr aboard, will race at Doomben this weekend. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

Attard is covering his options having declared apprentice Adin Thomson for the 1100m dash to reduce the impost of 59kg while Corey Bayliss has been paid-up for Danawi with 55kg in the other race.

The Rockhampton Jockey Club has advised that its next three scheduled race meetings, which includes next Tuesday, August 11, will be patron-free at Callaghan Park.

This means no racegoers will be allowed admittance to the racecourse while registered owners must pre-book with the Rockhampton Jockey Club prior to race days.

Entries for next Tuesday’s meeting are strong, totalling 115, while 34 horses have been nominated for the BM0-58 Handicap (1100m) ensuring the race will be split into divisions.

The Mark Lehmann-trained Bat A Kat heads the list for the Open Handicap (1300m), a race he will find much easier than last Friday’s Mackay Newmarket (1300m) in which he was unplaced but close-up behind the first four home.

The Graeme Green-trained young sprinting star Master Jamie has had a short break from training and won’t head north for tomorrow week’s Cleveland Bay Handicap at Townsville.

“He had a minor setback in that he was pretty gassed after his tough run in the Rocky Newmarket,” Green said.

“The run (unplaced) took a fair bit out of him and he has had an ease-up in the stables. We will trial him soon and start all over again.”

Rockhampton’s other top line sprinter, the Jared Wehlow-trained Inquiry, will also be missing from Townsville and the remainder of the Northern Carnivals.

Inquiry won the Listed Chief De Beers Handicap in Brisbane before being unplaced in both the Rockhampton and Mackay Newmarkets.

“He’s gone to the paddock for a spell. He had about 10 runs his last preparation and did a top job,” Wehlow said.

However, Wehlow confirmed that stablemate, the emerging North Afrika, an impressive winner of his past two starts at Rockhampton and Mackay, would tackle the Townsville Cup (2000m) next week.

The Gladstone Turf Club has advised that this Saturday’s race meeting at its Ferguson Park racecourse will be patron-free.

