HOUSE FIRE: Firefighters spent many hours during the night extinguishing the blaze.
News

Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Sep 2018 8:02 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire this morning, with barking dogs and a working smoke alarm being crediting for saving a man's life.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in a Rubyanna home at 1.30am.

A Bundaberg Fire and Rescue spokesman said the sole occupant of the house had evacuated after he was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and barking dogs.

The spokesman said the fire took many hours to put out and the house had suffered extensive damage from the blaze.

Scenes of Crime are investigating to determine if the cause of the fire is suspicious, a Bundaberg Police spokesman confirmed.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

