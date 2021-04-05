Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darin Gardiner in his supercharged Holden VT Commodore 2Cranky during the Rockynats Burnout Masters finals. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Darin Gardiner in his supercharged Holden VT Commodore 2Cranky during the Rockynats Burnout Masters finals. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Smoke clouds as tyres shredded in Rockynats burnout finals

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 4:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Elite burnout competitors from all over Australia joined Queensland entrants and first-timers keen to put on a show for the crowd in the Rare Spares Rockynats burnouts.

The field was divided into two categories, the Burnout Masters – high powered, specialised burnout vehicles driven by experienced competitors and the Burnout Championship – all vehicles not in the burnout masters.

After rain washed-out the planned Saturday evening qualifying, ticket holders were granted entrance to Sunday’s finals, resulting in a packed Reaney Street burnout precinct.

Organisers pushed ahead with the finals on Sunday, after the street drags were cancelled due to wet weather, with thousands of people entertained by tyre-shredding street machines.

Photos
View Gallery

Two time Red Centre Nats burnout champion, Toowoomba’s Warren Gersekowski took home the inaugural Rockynats Burnout Masters title in his morpheus purple supercharged Holden HG ute – 1TUFHG.

Phil Kerjean from Albion Park, NSW, was the runner-up in his supercharged Holden Commodore VK station wagon – TUFFST.

Jay Chun Tai took out the third place trophy in his radically modified V8 Suzuki burnout machine.

As all of the Burnout Masters top three had already qualified for the national finals at Summernats 34, the top three Burnout Championship winners were awarded with entry to the showdown in Canberra.

They were Darren Bromage in SMOKINU, Kevin Davis in EPA WHO and Kyle Douglas in LUXIFER.

Summernats 34 is scheduled to be held at Exhibition Park, Canberra, from January 6 to 9, 2022.

burnout masters burnouts chevrolet ford holden rare spare rockynats red centrenats burnout masters rockhampton rockynats 2021 rockynats burnouts summernats the morning bulletin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: All the action from the Emerald Easter rodeo

        Premium Content GALLERY: All the action from the Emerald Easter rodeo

        Rodeo Crowds headed to the showgrounds for a night filled with rodeo action.

        Armchair machinery online trading goes gangbusters

        Premium Content Armchair machinery online trading goes gangbusters

        Rural Central Queensland machinery operators are finally embracing online sales and...

        Date of first Rocky Zoo meerkat encounters announced

        Premium Content Date of first Rocky Zoo meerkat encounters announced

        News A Rockhampton councillor has announced when zoogoers will first get the chance to...

        Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        Premium Content Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        News Cars were strapped or bolted to the Insane Performance chassis, or hub...