Menu
Login
Views of the Esk Bushfire from main street
Views of the Esk Bushfire from main street Nathan Greaves
News

Smoke haze warning as crews keep watch over bushfires

Greg Osborn
by
12th Sep 2019 9:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are this morning monitoring bushfires burning at Esk and Linville.

The fire at Esk is situated north of the Brisbane Valley Highway and near East St.

"It is burning within containment lines and is posing no threat to property at this time," a QFES spokesperson said. 

"The blaze at Linville, which is burning west of George St, is also contained.

"A smoke haze however may affect surrounding areas in Esk and Linville.

"Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and motorists should drive to conditions.

"Firefighters will continue to monitor both fires over the coming days." 

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

View a list of current bushfires here

bushfires esk fires linville qfes smoke haze
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    A 'dam' interesting book

    A 'dam' interesting book

    News Book about Fairbairn Dam proving popular across the board

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    Hands-on learning at Tieri 'mining classroom'

    News Tieri school gets to experience mining equipment upclose

    Explode with colour at school event

    Explode with colour at school event

    News Colour Fun Event fundraiser for Middlemount

    Police start social media trial

    Police start social media trial

    News Using 'powerful' way to spread information to region