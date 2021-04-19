Menu
Planned ground and aerial burning will be conducted this month in three national parks in Central Queensland. Picture: Zizi Averill
Environment

Smoke warning: Burns planned for CQ national parks

Aden Stokes
19th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Planned ground and aerial burning will be conducted this month in a number of national parks in Central Queensland.

Burns are to be conducted within Mount Archer National Park and State Forest, Byfield National Park and State Forest, and Blackdown Tableland National Park and Arthurs Bluff State Forest.

Smoke may be seen in Mount Archer, Rockhampton, Byfield, Lake Mary, Rossmoya, Bluff, South Blackwater, and neighbouring areas.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships will be conducting the burns as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

The aim of the burning is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas to help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Motorists in smoke affected areas are urged to drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

For more information, call the Rockhampton QPWS office on 49360570.

