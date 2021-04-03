ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts News SMOKING HOT Photos and Videos: RockyNATS 2021 Burn Out comp JANN HOULEY, Jann.Houley@news.com.au JANN HOULEY Full Profile Login to follow 3rd Apr 2021 3:05 PM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 There were tyres and mudguards flying every which way as the burnout competition continued on Saturday at RockyNATS 2021.Here are some spectacular photos and heaps of video of the action. Photos View Gallery 0 Top Stories Premium Content Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ Weather Some areas could experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and the possibility of large hail. Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite in CQ News A man was hospitalised after being bitten by a snake at a regional Central Queensland town. Premium Content Ute bought to fund mate’s funeral unveiled at Rockynats News Jeff Saverin bought his good mate John Wohlsen’s F100 Custom ute so his widow could pay for his funeral. Premium Content Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops News Product a welcome addition to options available for controlling fall armyworm, particularly in crops such as sweet corn, maize and sorghum.