Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts
ROCKYNats 2021 SAT: Burnouts
News

SMOKING HOT: Photos, videos from Rockynats burnouts

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There were tyres and mudguards flying every which way as the burnout competition continued on Saturday at RockyNATS 2021.

Here are some spectacular photos and heaps of video of the action.

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        Premium Content Biopesticide approved to combat ‘voracious pest’ in crops

        News Product a welcome addition to options available for controlling fall armyworm, particularly in crops such as sweet corn, maize and sorghum.

        Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        Premium Content Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        News Pickup turning heads at Rockynats: ‘It took me about eight years all up. It’s...

        Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        Premium Content Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        News Owner Arthur Kajewski: ‘People seem to love it. Everyone wants to get photos of...

        Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        Premium Content Rockynats entries exceed all expectations

        News Entrant thrilled about event: ‘You wouldn’t miss it for quids.’