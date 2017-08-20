Snack up on healthy choices

POOR CHOICE: In today's 24/7 society we tend to turn to more energy-dense convenient snack items, rather than following a structured meal pattern.

MORE and more Australians are turning to snacks to fill the gaps between meals, with up to 96% of Australians reported to consume food outside the traditional three meals for the day.

In today's time poor society we are all looking for options that are easy to prepare, readily available, cost effective and convenient.

Eating regularly is also often included as an important part of a healthy eating pattern and weight management strategy.

However, concern arises when healthy snacks are replaced with processed snack options lacking the nutrients our bodies need, simply adding kilojoules to our daily intake.

Unfortunately, in today's 24/7 society we tend to turn to more energy-dense convenient snack items, rather than following a structured meal pattern.

Research has shown that individuals who follow an unstructured, snack- dominated meal pattern typically have lower fibre, vitamin and mineral intake when compared with those following a meal-dominated pattern.

This can ultimately lead to increasing waistlines and poorer health outcomes.

This emphasises the importance of turning to snacks that are not only enjoyable and convenient, but also provide nutritional bang for our buck.

So why snack healthy?

Far from just weight management, there are several reasons why we should be turning towards healthier snack options.

Our food is our fuel and, by providing our bodies with sustained energy and nutrition, we are better equipped to get through long work days.

B vitamins, for example, are involved in energy metabolism.

Adding sources of B vitamins in our diet, such as wholegrain carbohydrates, will help boost our energy levels and reduce fatigue.

A growing body of evidence is emerging linking our nutrient intake with our mental health.

Folate, vitamin B12, iron, magnesium and essential fats like omega 3 have all been found to have a role in reducing the likelihood of developing depression, anxiety and stress.

With mental illness affecting 20% of the Australian population each year, we need to consider how our food choices, including our snacks, can be used to our advantage to keep us feeling happy and content.

With sales of store-bought iced coffees and energy drinks on the rise, we also need to consider how our drink choices are affecting our health.

Dehydration is one of the leading causes of daytime fatigue in Australian workers.

By choosing snacks that boost our hydration, rather than simply adding caffeine, alcohol and sugar to our diet, we are better able to manage our health, our mood, and also our fatigue levels.

Are you choosing well when packing for snacking?