A CHILD was rushed to hospital after a snake bit her on the leg in Proserpine.

Just before 9.30am on Sunday, paramedics received the initial call that a young girl had been bitten on a private property at Riordanvale, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Paramedics treated the girl and took her to Proserpine Hospital.