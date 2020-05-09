Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        premium_icon Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        News People across ‘outback’ Queensland can also travel up to 500km in a new set of eased restrictions.

        Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        News A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his...

        Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        premium_icon Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        Information Grosvenor Mine workers fundraiser reaches $80,000 in hours after mine explosion...

        Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        News Isolation has limited learning that relies on experiments and activities.