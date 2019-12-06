Snake bites man in his home

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake inside his own home.

The 20-year-old was bitten on the hand and called emergency services at 11.50pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS said that in November it attended to 12 snake bites in Central Queensland.

It recommended that, as snakes become more active in warmer months, people do not approach or attempt to catch or kill snakes they encounter, and, if bitten, call an ambulance.