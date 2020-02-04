Menu
Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

