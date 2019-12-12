Menu
Spotted python sought cooler temps on an air conditioner
Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
ON Tuesday, Demi Mearns was enjoying her time in airconditioned comfort, but soon discovered she wasn't alone.

A spotted python had also decided Ms Mearns' air conditioner was the best way to keep cool.

"I thought it was a gecko at first," she said.

"Then I panicked. It's a snake so I freaked out."

She called local snake catcher Kris Foster to remove the unwanted guest.

"Kris just dropped him in the bag," she said.

"It was over in two seconds."

Mr Foster is no stranger to call outs like this one.

"Snakes can't regulate their body temperature," he said.

"If they can escape hot conditions, they will."

