Snap images of healthy living

THE Better Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Central Highlands Healthcare is encouraging locals to get creative and enter their healthy living photography competition.

They are seeking photographers of all ages willing to explore the concepts of healthy living in the Central Highlands.

Central Highlands Healthcare board member Gail Godwin-Smith said this is a great way for children to show off their talent and win some "wonderful cash prizes”.

"We've particularly targeted kids in schools to go out there and get snapping and get looking for some healthy images that represent our community,” she said.

"I have been to the Emerald show and surrounding shows, and some of the best images on display come from kids.

"Our kids really are pretty talented.”

Prizes of up to $500 are available, and the winning images may be used on the Emerald Medical Group website and throughout the practice.

The categories cover all aspects of health, and can include images from outdoor exercise, walking the dog and age care, "health care extends far and wide”.

Ms Godwin-Smith said the Better Healthcare Foundation was established by Central Highlands Healthcare to improve health across the region, with "every cent raised going directly to purchasing services or equipment for the betterment of the community”.

"The foundation has been established out of a need that we see, to fill some gaps in the Central Highlands community,” she said.

"It's about the whole Central Highlands region, the little communities like the Gemfields, Springsure, Rolleston, Tieri - all those outer lying areas that use Emerald and the services of the Emerald Medical Group.

"We have over 50,000 patients that we see there every year.”

The competition runs for the month of November and winners will be announced in December.

More information is available at emeraldmedicalgroup.com.au and on the Emerald Medical Group Facebook page.

Photo categories:

Health care professionals

Health care and the community

Exercise or health-related scenery/equipment/people

Images depicting a healthy life

Images depicting a healthy mind

Images depicting healthy communities

Images depicting healthy environments

Images depicting any health topic, from clinical medicine to global health, from the individual to the community