Snap lockdown talks as Victoria on the brink of third wave

Authorities fear Victoria is on the brink of the third COVID-19 wave with high-level discussions on Thursday night under way regarding the introduction of a snap lockdown.

State government advisers were on Thursday instructed to draw up a framework for another lockdown, which could be introduced as early as Friday night, or possibly within days.

It comes amid significant concern over virus fragments detected in wastewater in several areas across Melbourne, understood to be mainly in the northern suburbs.

A source close to Emergency Management Victoria told the Herald Sun authorities feared they had lost control of the outbreak.

The source said there were deep concerns at the failure of contact tracers to match information they had been given by confirmed cases and their close contacts with what the results of sewage testing was showing about the virus's spread.

The emergency agency was described as being in "pandemonium".

Early on Friday morning a new location - Brunetti in Terminal 4 of Melbourne Airport - was added to the Tier 1 exposure sites (see below).

Anyone who visited Brunetti over an 8.5 hour period from 4.45am to 1.15pm on February 2 must immediately isolate, get a test, and quarantine for 14 days.

It is understood that Thursday night's discussions, which included Premier Daniel Andrews, were heated.

The key concern was that Victoria could be battling an outbreak of the British mutant strain, which has proven much more transmissible than those which devastated Victoria last year.

Health officials are working on the assumption that all cases connected to the Holiday Inn outbreak, which ballooned to 13 infections on Thursday, involve the mutant bug.

Authorities fear an outbreak related to the Holiday Inn is out of control.

Genomic testing has confirmed six of the cases, including the family of three considered the "index cases", have been infected with the strain and results were pending for the others.

The restrictions could be similar to the recent five-day lockdown in Western Australia, where residents in Perth and two other regions were only allowed to leave home for an hour to exercise with a mask within 5km, or if they were an essential worker, needed groceries or medical supplies, were receiving health care or were supporting someone with needs.

Schools, gyms and cinemas were also shut, while restaurants and cafes could only serve takeaway.

Such restrictions would signal an end to crowds at the Australian Open, although it was not clear on Thursday night whether the grand slam would continue, as the players had endured a 14-day quarantine and could be placed in "secure bubbles".

Five new cases emerged as part of the Holiday Inn outbreak on Thursday, including the husbands of two food and beverage attendants who worked at the Melbourne Airport hotel.

In an 11pm tweet, the Department of Health confirmed the latest two cases were "household primary close contacts" of existing cases.

It marked the first cases of transmission outside the quarantine system.

Victoria's testing commander, Jeroen Weimar, said it was still "early days" in the outbreak.

"This is by no means over, we are still in the opening quarter of the Holiday Inn outbreak I'm afraid," he said.

"We've got a lot of work to do to really make sure we pull this one up.

"What is more challenging with this one is it's the UK variant so we don't yet know how easily it transmits when you get into the second and third generation of people catching it. That's going to be the challenge for us now and over the coming days."

Authorities have deemed 400-500 people close contacts of confirmed cases, including Holiday Inn workers, returned travellers who were staying there and people linked to exposure sites.

Testing sites have been inundated. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

The original COVID-positive family that triggered the outbreak were transferred from the Holiday Inn to a medi-hotel on February 4.

The health department said anyone at the hotel for more than 15 minutes between January 27 and February 9 was considered a primary close contact and was urged to self-isolate, get a test and stay in isolation for 14 days.

Camberwell Grammar was closed on Thursday as a non-teaching staff member had tested positive. It is not clear whether that member was among the 13.

Mr Weimar said on Thursday contact tracing efforts were being focused on the Sunbury area. Several businesses were listed as exposure sites.

The health department said anyone at the hotel for more than 15 minutes between January 27 and February 9 was considered a primary close contact and was urged to self-isolate, get a test and stay in isolation for 14 days.

A community meeting was held in Sunbury on Wednesday night and Mr Weimar said contact tracing efforts were focused on that area.

Patrons who visited at the same time as an infected food and beverage worker were told to get tested and isolate.

Authorities had issued an alert on Wednesday night for the broader Sunbury Square Shopping Centre, asking anyone who visited from 3.40pm to 4.30pm on February 4, to get tested and isolate until they get a negative result. An osteopathic clinic in Avondale Heights in the city's northwest was among the sites visited by one COVID-positive case, however was not included on the exposure sites as all clients were contacted directly.

Originally published as Snap lockdown talks as Victoria on the brink of third wave