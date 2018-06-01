Snoopy searching for Stakes success

TRAINER Chris Munce is confident stable speedster Snoopy can break through for his first Stakes-level victory in the Listed Lightning Handicap (1000m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

The five-year-old gelding heads into the race after finishing a narrow first-up second to Guard of Honour in the Bat Out Of Hell (900m) at the Gold Coast four weeks ago and Munce is expecting him to improve on that display.

The run marked the second feature-race placing for Snoopy in only four starts since joining the Munce Racing stable late last year. Snoopy also finished a close third in the George Moore Stakes (1200m) at Doomben during the Queensland Summer Racing Carnival.

"Snoopy has been kept fresh purely for these sprint races as I think he's much better over these shorter trips,” Munce said.

"We know that he'll hit the line very strongly and the soft track certainly won't hurt him either.”

Chris Munce is planning for success on the Sunshine Coast. DARREN ENGLAND

The son of Lope De Vega has an impressive record racing when fresh, having notched a win and two placings from five previous second-up assignments.

Snoopy, raced by prominent owners Neil Werrett and Max Whitby, drops to 57kg on Saturday with leading jockey Damian Browne booked to have his first ride on the horse from barrier nine.

"He's drawn a bit of an awkward gate but hopefully with good navigation from Damian Browne he can find a nice spot just behind the speed,” Munce said.

Munce is also hoping Pony Power can go one better when the two-year-old lines up in the Oxlade Stakes (1200m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Pony Power in action at the Gold Coast

A gear change reaped rewards with the Foxwedge filly last start, when the addition of blinkers saw her finish a narrow second to Cryptonator in a 2YO handicap at the Caloundra track.

Munce said he expected Pony Power to benefit from her last-start effort, despite the step-up in grade on Saturday.

Pony Power, who wears the Payne Family Racing colours, has drawn favourably in barrier three and will again be ridden by Ron Stewart, who has produced a win and a placing in four rides on the filly.

"Pony Power has come on nicely since her last-start second at Caloundra. It's obviously a bit harder race this weekend but she's freshened up nicely,” Munce said.

"Hopefully from the nice draw Ronnie can give her a nice run behind the speed and if she shows the courage we know she's got, she should figure in the finish.”