Menu
Login
WINTER WONDERLAND: A snap from 2015 when Stanthorpe was blanketed in snow.
WINTER WONDERLAND: A snap from 2015 when Stanthorpe was blanketed in snow. Alex Nolan
Weather

SNOW JOKE: Icy temperatures could bring snow tonight

Elyse Wurm
by
3rd Jun 2019 12:16 PM

KEEP an eye on the sky tonight as snow and sleet could fall on the Granite Belt if the conditions are just right.

Higgins Storm Chasing took to Facebook to share the news about 11am, stating a light sprinkling of snow and sleet was possible in the Stanthorpe area.

The post states snow is likely to settle on the Northern Tablelands in New South Wales, with a possible 2-5cm predicted.

Higgins Storm Chasing says snow and sleet is possible in the Stanthorpe area after midnight tonight.
Higgins Storm Chasing says snow and sleet is possible in the Stanthorpe area after midnight tonight. Facebook

Higgins reports that for snow to occur in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, a cool air mass of -2C or below was required.

From about 6pm tonight until about 10am tomorrow, models are forecasting temperatures that will be cold enough for snow.

Higgins says precipitation must also occur while the airmass is present, and about 80-100 per cent of models are forecasting precipitation for the Granite Belt within that same overnight window.

They say the window for snow and sleet was between midnight tonight and 9am tomorrow.

Tonight will be a night to rug up but also take a peep outdoors to see whether a winter wonderland does appear.

cold weather freezing temperatures higgins storm chasing sleet snow stanthorpe snow
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    Community pays tribute to Jamie

    News Family and friends of Jamie Lyngkuist pay tribute to Jamie after he sadly passed away

    New mine to bring jobs

    New mine to bring jobs

    News Project lifts coal morale after protests.

    Big dream is one step closer

    Big dream is one step closer

    News Singers on their way to the big time.

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    O'Dowd returns as Flynn MP

    News 10 years of serving his electorate.