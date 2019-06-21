Soaring new achievements

WELL REPRESENTED: Kaleija Tucker, Amber Collie and Ashlee McDonell, part of 11 from Emerald Gymnastics at the Gladstone Invitational.

SIX WAG and five MAG gymnasts represented Emerald Gymnastics at the Gladstone Invitational on May 18 and 19.

This was the first competition for our level 4 and 5 girls.

First to compete was Matilda Lewis in Level 3 Open. Matilda had a consistent day on all four apparatus with four top 10 placings.

She was fourth on floor, seventh on vault and balance beam giving her ninth overall.

Our two Level 4 gymnasts, Jasmine Law and Ariana Stewart, had solid performances on all four apparatus and were pleased with their performances for their first competition of the year.

Emerald was represented by three Level 5 Open girls, Ashlee McDonell, Amber Collie and Kaleija Tucker.

Ashlee's strong floor routine saw her place fourth, Amber had a top 10 placing on vault.

All three girls were happy with their performances and are keen to work hard to improve at their next competition.

Ashlee and Amber both level tested and passed - a great achievement with this being their first competition at Level 5.

The club's five Level 2 boys competed for the first time this year on May 18. All five boys had great performances and represented the club strongly.

Jude McCarthy, at his first away competition, had an awesome day placing second on parallel bars, third on vault, first on high bar and first overall.

Jack Upton had great results as well with second on floor and high bar giving him fourth overall.

Cooper Goodie stood on the podium with a fourth on parallel bars and vault, third on high bars, second on pommel and fifth overall.

Alex Stoneman had top 10 placing on all six apparatus. He stood on the podium with a fifth on high bars and sixth on rings.

Nathan Juett's highlights for the day were fourth on floor and second on vault. Jude, Jack and Alex successfully passed Level 2.

All 11 gymnasts represented the club proudly and continue to work to improve skills and routines for future competitions.