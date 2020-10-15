Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia v Nepal
Australia v Nepal
Soccer

Socceroos heading to Wembley next month

by Marco Monteverde
15th Oct 2020 9:54 AM

THE Socceroos are set to play England next month after New Zealand pulled out of a scheduled friendly at Wembley.

The All Whites were to meet England on November 12 but have withdrawn due to COVID-19 complications.

The Socceroos are poised to take New Zealand's spot, with British reports stating that negotiations between England's Football Association and Football Federation Australia are at an "advanced stage".

COVID-19 travel concerns would be less of a factor the Socceroos, with the Australian squad likely to be consist entirely of Europe-based players.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold would need to travel to England for the match.

The Socceroos' most recent meeting against England was in 2016 when they lost 2-1 to the Three Lions at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The teams also met in England in 2003 when Australia recorded a famous 3-1 win in London.

 

 

The All Whites confirmed their withdrawal from the scheduled clash with England via a statement on the New Zealand Football website.

"It is with deep regret that we have been forced to cancel our participation in the upcoming match against England at Wembley," NZF CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

"It is not an action taken lightly, this is a match we all wanted to play, however ... a significant number of the team would be subject to quarantine or restrictions on their return home.

"This would heavily disrupt their domestic seasons and potentially jeopardise their professional careers.

"The shifting nature of travel restrictions and commercial flight availability under COVID means that we do not have certainty we could assemble a squad at Wembley on this day and defaulting on this fixture at the last minute is not an option."

Originally published as Socceroos heading to Wembley next month

More Stories

australia england football soccer socceroos sport wembley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        Premium Content Deputy PM, resources top dog talk mining at CQ forum

        News The local Mining Job Forum will be help this evening.

        100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Premium Content 100 jobs to be cut at Central Queensland mine: Union

        Business Mass job cuts at mine described as a ‘blow to workers and their families’

        $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Premium Content $15,000 promise to make your home cyclone season ready

        Weather Cyclone and election season have combined, with a $50 million home disaster...

        ASPIRE CQ: Future proof our region

        Premium Content ASPIRE CQ: Future proof our region

        Opinion Central Queensland needs both an industry shift to advanced manufacturing and a...