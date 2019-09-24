Sock it to mental health to break stigma

CENTRAL Queensland employees are being encouraged to dig out their odd socks as part of a nationwide campaign — Odd Socks Day: sock it to mental health — which is aiming to raise awareness of mental health issues and break down stigmas surrounding mental health.

Central Queensland Rural Health project officer Fiona Hardgrave said a local competition was being held on October 4, via the Facebook page CQ Odd Socks Day 2019, and businesses across the region were encouraged to enter.

“We’re running a prize for the best organisation who takes part on Odd Socks Day,” she said.

“It’s an easy thing that people can do to show their support.

“We need to keep the conversation about mental health going and hopefully one day we will talk about mental health like we talk about the flu or breaking your leg.”

Ms Hardgrave said businesses could take a photo of their employees wearing odd socks and post it to the Facebook page on October 4 — the day before the start of Mental Health Week — and the winners would be awarded a lunch out.

“I just think the momentum needs to continue that it’s okay to talk about mental health and it’s important to keep those conversations alive,” Ms Hardgrave said.

She said raising awareness of mental health helped people realise they were not alone and would encourage them to seek help.

“Mental health doesn’t have any boundaries and anyone can go through periods of needing assistance.”

It was important, Ms Hardgrave said, to ask others if they were okay, “show some vulnerability and be ready to listen”.

“You might not be the person that can help them but you can definitely be the one who listens to them and helps them find some help.

“It could even be that you’ve been in a tough spot yourself and admitting that can also help.”

