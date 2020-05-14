Solar project to futureproof CQ freight facility

CQ Inland Port has applied for a Development Permit to establish a renewable energy facility at the Yamala site. Photo: file

PROJECT directors have big plans for the CQ Inland Port and are taking steps to “futureproof” the development.

Murray & Associates have applied for a Development Permit to establish a renewable energy facility at Bonnie Doon Road, Yamala.

Project director Kevin Doggett said the solar array would provide the site with capabilities to house a charging point for electric cars and trucks.

“In the future, we believe there will be a push to electric vehicles and trucks,” he said.

“We believe the site is going to grow and the increased volume of freight will necessitate the need for a fuel station.

“In this day and age that is a diesel and petrol station but in the future we see it being electric.”

The CQ Inland Port is expected to be a multifunctional, multi-user facility that contributes to the transit of goods and materials, designed for the handling and freight transfer from one transport mode to another.

Mr Doggett said the site would potentially be a central addition to the Queensland Electric Super Highway, which currently allows drivers to travel from Coolangatta to Cairns in a low or zero emissions vehicle.

He said the renewable energy facility also provided an option for perspective owners to have either a renewable or traditional power supply.

“Ergon has been engaged to supply power to the first set of blocks, but this provides options for future owners,” Mr Doggett said.

While there are no plans for development any time soon, he said the renewable energy facility would simply “futureproof” the site.

The proposed location, Lot 3, covers 1,906,000m2 and according to the report, currently contains an existing detached dwelling with two dams. The remainder of the site predominantly contains open grassland with sparse areas of vegetation.

The report states the proposed solar array is expected to provide a renewable energy source battery system that will generate and store 30kVa per lot.