Sold out CQ business and industry event postponed

A CENTRAL Highlands business conference has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Central Highlands Development Corporation’s sold-out Industry and Innovation Forum event, scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, has been put on hold.

The postponed event comes out of concern for the health and safety of the community, event attendees, presenters and staff and in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in southeast Queensland.

CHDC CEO Arjan Bloemer apologised for any inconvenience.

“We are disappointed that this current climate dictates this decision, especially given the strong level of interest in the forum, however the health and welfare of our community is of utmost importance to us,” he said.

A decision on whether the forum will be postponed or cancelled will be announced in the coming days.

All ticket holders and presenters have been notified.

This was to be CHDC’s fifth annual Industry and Innovation Forum.

It brings together businesses of all sizes to uncover, explore and collaborate on emerging economic opportunities in the Central Highlands.

Hi-level guest speakers this year were to include Adani Mining Australia CEO David Boshoff.