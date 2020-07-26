Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The funeral car leaving the barge at River Heads
The funeral car leaving the barge at River Heads
News

'Tears in eyes' as crash victim's body returns on barge

Jessica Cook
26th Jul 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a sombre scene at River Heads this afternoon as the body of a tourist killed in a crash returned from Fraser Island on the afternoon barge.

Onlookers watched as the funeral director's car, carrying the body, backed off the boat just after 3pm.

Barge passengers said they had tears in their eyes as they watched the Fraser Island ambulance transfer the body into the funeral car.

The man died this morning on Fraser Island after a 4WD rollover at 7.15am.

The funeral car driving onto the barge at Fraser Island.
The funeral car driving onto the barge at Fraser Island.

Returning holiday makers said operators were discrete while loading the car onto the barge.

Another man in his 20s, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

editors picks fatal traffic crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Peak Downs Highway crash

        News UPDATE: A Mackay man is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the Eton Range.

        CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        premium_icon CQ man’s incredible gesture for teacher with brain cancer

        News When he walked through the gates of his former school, he couldn’t believe how much...

        Four victims of horror fatal crash identified

        premium_icon Four victims of horror fatal crash identified

        News The four young Queenslanders who lost their lives in a crash so horrific, seasoned...

        Qld could ban FIFO miners from NSW hot spots

        premium_icon Qld could ban FIFO miners from NSW hot spots

        Politics CORONAVIRUS: Mining industry nervously awaits Chief Health Officer’s advice.