Some of region’s best-known horses headed for Rocky

The Tom Button-trained Miss Lot Won will run in the $32.5K QTIS Jewel 3YO Plate Qualifier at Callaghan Park on Saturday. Photo: Caught in the Act Photography CQ

There will be interest aplenty at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Callaghan Park races on Saturday with the likely appearance of some of the region’s best-known horses.

Sunshine Coast trainer, the former Rockhampton leading mentor Tom Button has entered six horses including well-performed Miss Lot Won, Rollinwiththeflow and The Silver Lad.

That trio has been entered for the $32.5K QTIS Jewel 3YO Plate Qualifier (1100m), which has 13 entries including Iolite (Natalie McCall) and Sip It Slow (Stuart Kendrick).

Among the other visiting brigade is a pair from Ipswich trainer Beau Gorman – the winners Leo’s Den and That’ll Be The Day.

The latter pair is raced by Central Queensland owners with That’ll Be The Day winning at Gatton over 860m on Sunday.

However, should he decide to run his trio, Button certainly will play a vital role in the outcome of Saturday’s Jewel Qualifier.

Saturday’s Callaghan Park winner becomes an automatic qualifier for the $500K QTIS Jewel 3YO (1200m) run at the Gold Coast on March 13.

Button’s trio comprise significant race winners with Capricornia Yearling Sales graduate Miss Lot Won winning both the CYS 2YO Classic and 3YO Classic at Callaghan Park last year.

A three-times winner, Miss Lot Won has amassed $233,700 in stakes, while Eagle Farm winning stablemate Rollinwiththeflow has accrued $139,150 in prize money.

The other CYS graduate - The Silver Lad which, like Miss Lot Won, was bred by Neville Stewart’s Oaklands Stud - has earned $97,850 and also been highly competitive against her better performed stablemate.

The Silver Lad made good ground when resuming racing over 1000m at Eagle Farm last Saturday, finishing close-up in sixth position just 2.2 lengths away from winner Sweet Rhapsody.

Interestingly, Miss Lot Won, The Silver Lady and Rollinwiththeflow share a commonality in having a number of the same Central Queensland owners including members of the Livanadream syndicate.

The Tax Accountant, pictured with Justin Stanley aboard, will hit the track at Callaghan Park on Saturday.

No doubt a huge turnout of the ownership connections will be trackside at Callaghan Park as their other well-performed horse The Tax Accountant has been nominated for the Open Handicap (1050m).

This race will also see the return of the brilliant Angela Stephens-trained Better Than Ready mare Lepreezy which has been off the scene since June last year.

Seven times a winner from 14 starts, Lepreezy’s return will be of considerable interest as she had the makings of a star and has already won just over $200K.

Jim O’Shea’s resilient mare Spring Creek will also be making her race return in the Open which looms as a fascinating race.

Travelling Rockhampton-based trainers cut a swathe through the race meetings at Townsville (last Friday), as well as at Mackay and Gladstone on Saturday.

In total they won 10 races, commencing with Jared Wehlow scoring a double at Townsville with Only Wanna Sing and Sanglier ridden by Ashley Butler.

Only Wanna Sing carried 60.5kg and scored an enviable 6.5-length win in the Open Handicap (1200m) signalling there are better wins ahead.

Clinton Taylor’s Hey Pal (Justin Stanley) also won at Townsville.

That travelling man, Brisbane’s Nathan Day, produced a double aboard Graeme Green’s Ahooshu and Chris Attard’s Aree Al (NZ) at Mackay.

Butler and Wehlow made it three wins in just 24 hours when Avocado Sunset won at Mackay, where Tim Cook’s Double Em (Elly Smith) also scored.

At Gladstone races, Kevin Miller and Cody Collis corralled a double per medium of Exocet Rocket and Manilla Miss, while Ray West took a home a winner in Ramrod.

Star Rocky juvenile Sweet Dolly is among the list of 14 nominations for the $125K Jewel Prelude QTIS 2YO Plate (1000m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.