Something for everyone at massive weekend market

DAY OUT: The Emerald Lions Club Christmas markets will be bigger than ever this year.

A FESTIVE market of feasts, entertainment and Christmas shopping will fill an iconic park in town this weekend.

The annual Emerald Lions Club Christmas flea market will be the biggest yet, with 164 stalls booked for Sunday.

Lions Club flea market chairman Debbie Shields said it would be a day out for the whole family.

“We make it a fun thing and it’s probably about four times the size of the markets during the year,” she said.

“It’s a big festival and a family fun day.”

The club hosts markets on the first Sunday of each month throughout the year, and makes a special Christmas-themed effort in December.

“For December we have a bigger market and move it all down to Morton Park in a bigger area,” Ms Shields said.

“It’s bigger than last year. We’ve got a variety of stalls coming.”

Ms Shields said to expect a jumping castle, petting zoo and plenty of food and craft.

“There are lots of people coming along - all the bits and pieces for the kids to enjoy.

“Lots of Christmas things and last-minute shopping. Lots of talented people.”

She said any money made would be put to good use.

“We’ll be selling our Lions Christmas cakes and profits from the day will go back into the community to buy things for people in need.

“At the moment we have a big drought appeal.”

Visit the markets at Morton Park in Emerald on Sunday, December 8 from 8am to 1pm.

Call Debbie at the Emerald Lions Club on 4987 4385.