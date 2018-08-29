Son is excited to share dad's special day

SPECIAL DAY: Cody, Alex and Albert Jankowski are excited to celebrate father's day this year.

ALEX turned four on Mother's Day earlier this year, and this weekend, his brother Cody will turn six on Father's Day.

This is a unique year for the Jankowski family, who will never forget this iconic fall of events.

Albert Jankowski is looking forward to celebrating the special day with his son.

"It will be really good this year having a party together on Cody's sixth birthday,” he said. "He is excited to share his special day.

"We won't celebrate it on the same day again until his 17th birthday, but it will always be close.

"So when he asks 'what am I getting for my birthday?' I can say 'well that depends what you get me'.”

When Cody was born, Mr Jankowski said it was the happiest day of his life, and he even managed to sneak a few beers into the room "to celebrate the surreal fact I had become a father on Father's Day”.

Mrs Jankowski said people were often amazed when she told them about the celebrations the family shared.

"I'm sure a rare occurrence for one family to have such a celebration in one year of both sharing Mother's Day with Alex and Father's Day with Cody on their birthdays - something to treasure.”