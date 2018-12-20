Truck crash son: ‘No one deserves to go out that way’

Baha Jazairy paid tribute to his wife Khristiee Jazairy, who he said would “always be in my heart”.

Baha Jazairy paid tribute to his wife Khristiee Jazairy, who he said would “always be in my heart”.

THE son of a Sydney woman who was killed by an out-of-control truck wants heavy vehicles banned from roads during peak hour.

Leon Jazairy, 26, doesn't want another family to go through what he is now experiencing, as they spend the pre-Christmas period planning the funeral of mum Khristiee Aravena who died after she was struck by a truck as she waited at a set of traffic lights on Botany Rd in Alexandria last Wednesday.

The 44-year-old and several other pedestrians were hit as the truck crashed through traffic lights and into a building. As well as Mr Jazairy, she leaves behind two other adult children and a five-year-old boy.

"Having trucks running with so many pedestrians running around, it could have happened to anyone," Mr Jazairy told 9 News.

He believed heavy vehicles should only be driven at night when there was far less traffic on the roads.

"Everyone knows that family is more important than anything and you should always be with your loved ones no matter what, because I wouldn't wish this on anyone.

Mr Jazairy's five-year-old still doesn't know his mum had died.

Khristiee Jazairy, a mother-of-four from Sans Souci, who was killed in the horrific truck crash at Green Square last week.

Baha Jazairy and Khristiee Jazairy.

"You know, no one deserves to go out that way. I just hope that she didn't suffer."

The 38-year-old truck driver is still in hospital and has yet to be interviewed by police. It's thought he could have suffered a medical episode at the time of the crash.

Mrs Jazairy, who was also studying to be a graphic designer, was on her way to get the bus to work in the CBD when, as dashcam footage taken by a passing taxi driver showed, the truck ploughed straight into her.

Her husband, Baha Jazairy, discovered she was dead at 5pm on the day of the crash, hours after it occurred at 7.45am. She had been trapped in debris for much of the day.

While the couple separated three years ago, they had been married for 22 years, and Mr Jazairy has been sharing his grief on Facebook.

"Oh my beautiful Khristiee, I will miss you so much, no one will ever love you as much as I did, you have never left my heart, even after all these years," he wrote.

"You gave me four amazing children. And I see you in them every time I look at them. I hope you're in a better place, looking out for our beautiful children. You're always in my heart, always on my mind. Rest in peace my queen."

A crowd-funding page has been set up to raise money for Benson's education and costs of her funeral.

The scene of the tragedy. Picture: Adam Yip

"While we mourn the loss of our Mother, we also celebrate her life. She will be remembered as a happy, fun and loving Mother. She was always so full of life and energetic. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

"The sudden and unexpected death of their Mother has left the family in a state of complete shock. As they struggle to accept the horrific circumstances of her death, the family are left facing significant funeral expenses."

Four others, including a 21-year-old woman who was critically injured and required surgery, were hospitalised.

NSW Police Superintendent Andrew Holland said an investigation would rule on whether the driver did have a medical episode.