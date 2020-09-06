Son remembers ‘loving father’ stabbed to death
A man allegedly stabbed to death in a north Brisbane street on Saturday night has been remembered as a loving father and business owner.
Kevin Crumblin, 50, died at the scene with stab wounds at Bray Park overnight. A trail of blood at the scene indicates his search to find help.
He is an avid fisherman and father to two young girls who operates a pool maintenance business, K & R Pool Fixit, The Courier-Mail understands.
Kevin's son, who is also named Kevin, said his father epitomised a working-class Australian.
"My father was a very hard working man and never let anything beat him," Kevin said.
"He was a loving father to myself and my two beautiful sisters although he and I didn't see eye-to-eye all the time, we always found a level to be on.
"He was taken way too soon and he will be greatly missed by myself and my sisters."
A neighbour this morning described the gentleman as having a "larger than life" personality, who spent many hours playing with his two daughters.
"He was always out the front playing with the girls," the neighbour said.
"He'd spend time out in the garden with them. I'd see him with the girls a lot."
The woman said the father was also an avid fisherman.
"I'd see him cleaning his boat out the front after going for a fish," she said.
"He seemed very hard working.
"He was larger than life. He had a loud voice and I would often hear him out the front of the house having a chat on the phone, laughing and laughing.
"He just seemed a really normal, nice man, nothing out of the ordinary."
Police were called to Gloucester Crescent, Bray Park, about 11.35pm Saturday after reports of a "disturbance between a man and a woman" on Gloucester Crescent.
A 41-year-old woman is assisting police.